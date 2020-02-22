Ronald Lee Forrider, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee Forrider 81, of Salem, died at 11:56 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on January 31, 1939, in Delaware County, Ohio, son of the late William Berlin Daniel and Anna Catharine (Penhorwood) Forrider.

Ron served as a church missionary for many years to Native American youth in the western United States. In his younger years, he worked with his father at his sawmill business, Fulton Creek Lumber Company in Richwood, Ohio and worked on the family farm in Radnor, Ohio. He always loved to work on the farm, milk cows and take care of the chickens.

He was a member of the Robertsville Wesleyan Methodist Church but, also attended services at the Salem Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church. He was active in his home church and formerly served as a Sunday School Superintendent.

Ron was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa and brother. He loved his whole family and all his extended grandchildren. He always said, “There is no better place to be than in God’s will.” He was also thankful that the Lord taught him to cook. It was through his love of cooking that he would express his love to others. Ron was known for his cinnamon rolls, pies, other sweets and goodies he would make and give away.

The missionary work took him to Twin Wells Indian School, Twin Wells, Arizona, Farmington Indian Mission, Farmington, New Mexico, Montezuma Indian School, Cottonwood, Arizona. And Northwest Indian Bible School (NIBS), Alberton, Montana. He also came to Allegheny Wesleyan College for 11 years and served as a cook. He was still returning to the college to help in the kitchen this month.

Ron was known for taking care of this and that, and then he worked. He was a true handyman, and as many have learned over the years that’s one important part of missionary life. There were times over the years, you would find Ron volunteering at the Salem Wesleyan Academy and the college.

He was survived by his wife of almost 60 years, the former Joyce Arlene Zinn whom he married on June 3, 1960, his children; James Lee (Becky) Forrider of Alberton, MTontana, Bradley Alan (Cheryl) Forrider of Leetonia, Ohio, Daniel Clinton (Mary) Forrider and Timothy Begay (Holly) Forrider both of Salem, Ohio, brothers; Dallas Leroy (Grace) Forrider of Magnetic Springs, Ohio, Gerald Ray (Linda) Forrider of Richwood, Ohio and (William) Keith (Vicki) Forrider of Radnor, Ohio, sister-in-law Ruth Clady of Richwood, Ohio, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half brother (Raymond) Gene Clady.

A Celebration of Life Services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Salem Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church. The Revs. Thomas Haight and Stanley Grabill will be officiating. (You can live stream the services by going to www.livestream.com/salemwmchurch)

A time of visitation will take place at the church on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

The Burial with graveside services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 1:00 p.m. in Hopewell Cemetery (N. County Hwy 183, Hopewell Road, Magnetic Springs, Union County, Ohio)

The family has asked that donations be directed to NIBS, 32485 Bible Lane, Alberton, MT. 59820.

The arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

