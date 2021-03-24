Ronald Allen Gayheart, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Allen Gayheart 81, of Salem, died at 1:05 PM Monday, March 22, 2021, at Aultman/ Alliance Community Hospital/Community Care.

He was born on January 24, 1940 in Wheel Wright, Kentucky, the son of the late Louis and Carrie (Berry) Gayheart.

In his early years, he was a office and credit manager for Bridgestone Tire in Circleville, then also worked for Youngstown Welding and Engeering, Miller Holtzworth in Salem.

He also served in the US Army.

He was a huge NASCAR fan and traveled the eastern United States to watch the races. They would go and spend time visiting with all the other fans and got close with many of them. He and his wife have many fond memories and stories that they were able to share over the years. He also enjoyed golfing and served on the shops league in Youngstown. His spare time at home was focused on tinkering in the garage or wrenching on the cars.

He is survived by his wife, the former Virginia Carol Lane whom she married on September 16, 1967, a son Ronald A. Gayheart Jr. of Akron, grandchildren Alex and Sarah, great grandchild Nora Jane.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Virginia Opel Temmons and Arnold Gayheart.

There will be no public services held.

Arrangements are being handled by the Arbaugh Pearce Greenisen Funeral Home.

