Robert William Taylor, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert (Bill) Taylor, 74, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born on February 3, 1947 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to the late Carl and Betty (Elliott) Taylor.

Bill retired from Koch Engineering after 40+ years as a supervisor.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

Bill moved to Beloit from Akron after retirement. He loved his home and living in the country.

He loved having cookouts and being surrounded by his family. Family meant everything to him. Bill took up the art of woodworking after retirement. He became an artist. He made something for each member of the family. He will truly be missed by all.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Taylor and sister, Delores Jordan.

Bill is survived by the love of his life of 50 years, Faye; his son, Robert (Brianne) Taylor II; his daughter, Denise (Matt) Brooks; his grandchildren, Kayla, Courtney, Cody, Dylan, Charlie and Elise; great-grandson, Jack; siblings, Brenda Davisson, Jackie (Arnold) Prunty, Judy Kirtner, Becky (Danny) O’Dell, Mary Ann Evans, James (Sharon) Taylor and David Taylor and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or services at this time. There will be a celebration of life service for Bill when the weather turns nicer.

Arrangements are being handled by Arbaugh Pearce Greenisen Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert William Taylor, please visit our floral store.