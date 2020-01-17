Robert Lee McBride, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee McBride, 90, of Salem, died at 9:25 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at his home.

He was born on October 13, 1929, in Alliance, the son of the late Lewis and Lillie (Reed) McBride.

He previously resided in Carroll County.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Salem and previously attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church of North Georgetown.

Bob was employed by General Motors in Lordstown for 20 years and retired in 1988. He also worked for ten years at TRW.

He was a restorer of Model A Ford cars and spent many years driving them on tours. He was a builder of two passenger bicycles for handicapped persons and spent many happy miles on the bike trails. Bob also was a builder of model Hit and Miss engines and attended shows.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Barbara (Johnson) McBride, whom he married on January 21, 1950; children, Cheryl (Tom) O’brien of Chagrin Falls, Jeffery L. McBride of Beloit and John W. McBride of Salem; siblings, Mary Lu Barnes of Copeland Oaks in Sebring, Martha (Joe) Brodzinski of Alliance, Shirley Summers of Homeworth, Jim McBride of Alliance, Frank (Helen) McBride of Beloit, Betty (Marian) Kitzmiller of Homeworth, William (Joan) McBride of Beloit and Richard McBride of Levonia, Michigan, as well as, six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a son, Robert A. McBride; siblings, Dorothy Brown, Roy McBride, Ida Sanor, Ruthann Oberlin and Ada Delong and one grandson.

A Celebration of Life Services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. The Pastor Aimee Raymond of the church will be officiating and the burial will be in Quaker Ridge Cemetery in East Rochester.

A time of visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21 at the church prior to services.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 1089 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements were by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 20, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.