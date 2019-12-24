Robert D. Hodge, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert D. Hodge, died on December 24, 2019, at the home of his daughter in Tennessee.

He was born on August 14, 1927, in Wooster, Ohio, to Charles and Florence (McAfee) Hodge.

Bob attended the College of Wooster and earned a degree in Mathematics. He began working in a foundry, eventually becoming vice-president and general manager of Quaker City Castings, from which he retired at the age of 62 in order to spend more time with his grandchildren.

Bob would always say that these years were the best of his life.

Bob was predeceased by his parents; his son, Robert D. Hodge Jr.; his sisters, Dorothy Taylor of Jeromesville, Mercedes Jean Falvo of Canton and Shirlee Francis of New Mexico and his brother, Jack Hodge, who was killed during the Allied invasion at Normandy and who is buried in France.

Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Laura Mae Hodge; his daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Scott Sheldon of Hixson, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Tobey and Mike Rogowsky of Hixson, Tennessee and Jake and Michelle Fast of Cleveland, Tennessee; his great-grandchildren, Linley, Faith, Ellery, Abel, Mercy and Juniper, all of Hixson, Tennessee and his sisters, Joan Gerber and Sandra Collins, both of Wooster.

Bob was a world traveler as he built his business, selling ductal iron castings in Mexico, Germany and England. While traveling for business, he fulfilled a long-held dream of visiting his beloved brother’s grave in France.

Bob was a member of the First Friends Church of Salem where he taught Sunday School for many years. Bob was always the one to step up and help others. He provided many people with jobs, with utility or car payments and with rides to their doctor’s appointments or hospital visits. He visited anyone who was ill faithfully until his wife’s declining health caused him to become her full-time caregiver.

Per his request, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home.