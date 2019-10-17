Richard T. Myers, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard T. Myers 66, of Salem, died at 12:11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Greenbriar Nursing and Rehab Ctr in Boardman.



He was born on July 15, 1953, in Salem, the son of the late Richard T. and Elsie (Weingart) Myers Sr.



He attended the Bethesda Ministries and was most recently employed at the Salem Memorial Building.



He is survived by his siblings Dan (Wilma) Myers of Deerfield, Laurie Maus of Warren and Virginia “Ginny” (Skip) Begeot of Newton Falls.



There will be a service held in the future that will be announced.



Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.