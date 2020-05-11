Richard Scarbrough, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Former McDonald High School graduate and football, basketball and track coach, Richard Scarbrough from Salem died at the age of 80 on Friday, May 8.

Richard was a 1958 Graduate of McDonald High School, after college in 1962, taught, coached and high school principal around the Mahoning Valley until retirement in 1991. His career took him to Mineral Ridge, Cardinal Mooney, Crestview and returned to his alma mater of McDonald High School. He held a 1974 Football State Title.

Arrangements are pending at Arbaugh Greenisen & Sons Funeral Home in Salem.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 12, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.