Richard Lee Wolford, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Wolford, 88, of Salem, died at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

Please hold this family in your prayers! The family was not permitted to be with Richard and his wife since they were both moved to Hospice House. He passed from numerous health issues including Covid-19. She is still in Hospice House and is recovering from Covid-19. The family was only permitted to sit outside the window and be with them.

The calling hours and funeral service will be announced. Please follow here to keep up with the details.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard Lee Wolford, please visit our floral store.

Arrangments are being handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home.

More stories from WKBN.com: