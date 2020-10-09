Raymond Edward (“Ed” or “Frenchy”) French, Winona, Ohio

WINONA, Ohio (MyValleyTribtes) – Raymond Edward (“Ed” or “Frenchy”) French of Winona, Ohio, died peacefully surrounded by loving family on October 7, 2020, at home in Winona, Ohio, at age 82. “Well done, good and faithful servant!” Matthew 25:23.

Ed was born in Sebring, Ohio, on September 18, 1938, the youngest of four sons, to Foster O. and Macel P. (Brotherton) French.

He spent his childhood in Sebring and graduated from Sebring High School in 1956.

He attended Eastern Nazarene University.

He married Frances R. Irvin on August 22, 1959, and they have been inseparable ever since. Together, they raised four children in Sebring. Throughout their 61-year marriage, Ed and Fran were active in church and community organizations, including Buckeye Trailer Club, Gideons, Good Sam’s Trailer Club, Sebring Nazarene Church, Winona Friends Church, Salem First Friends Church, and Sebring Holiness Campmeeting.

During his 82 years, Ed had many jobs, working both as a laborer and a small business owner. He was co-owner of French’s Menswear in Beloit and owned and operated French’s Mobile Home Service and Supply in Sebring. He was known as someone who worked exceptionally hard, and he offered his skills to family and friends in need.

More than anything, Ed was dedicated to the church, both his Salem First Friends Church and the larger Christian community. He held many church-related positions, including church board member, camp board member, youth director, Sunday School teacher and choir member. His favorite pastimes included reading and studying the Bible, listening to Christian music and watching Christian television–sometimes, all at the same time.

Preceding Ed in death were his parents, his brothers (Austin D., Charles O. and D. Carroll) and a daughter (Robyn E. Winn of Winona).

Surviving him are his wife, Frances R. (Irvin) French, three children (Justice Judi French (Ed Skeens) of Columbus, Ken (Kim) French of Peninsula, and Amee (James) Henderson of Ellet), ten grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to acknowledge the loving and attentive care Ed received from Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care, as well as the love and support Ed, Fran, and their children have received from friends, extended family, and the Salem First Friends Church family.

Friends and Family will gather to celebrate Ed’s life on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Salem First Friends Church, 1028 Jennings Avenue, Salem, Ohio, 44460: Visitation with family from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.; Funeral Service officiated by Rev. Dr. Barry C. French and Pastor Peter Fowler, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements and services by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed’s memory to Salem First Friends Church, 1028 Jennings Avenue, Salem, Ohio, 44460, or Sebring Holiness Campmeeting, P.O. Box 97, Sebring, Ohio, 44672 (www.SebringCamp.org).

A television tribute will air Friday, October 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: