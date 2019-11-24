Randy Scott Paparella, Kensington, Ohio

KENSINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy Scott Paparella, 48, of Kensington, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning, November 18, 2019.

He was Born on April 17, 1971 in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, son of the late Patsey Phillip Paparella and Donna Kay (Day) Gaus.

Randy was a 1990 graduate of Blackhawk High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps

He loved spending time with his family, going camping, hunting and playing Santa Clause.

Randy is survived by his wife, the former Heidi Ewing, whom he married October 28, 2006; children, Haley, Addison and McKenna Paparella and Noah and Madelynne Brieck; siblings, Ginny Reed, Dana Hinzman and Dan and Alex Paparella.

He was preceeded in death by his parents and one daughter, Samantha Paparella.

Private family services were held on Thursday evening, November 21, 2019 at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services.

The Salem Honor Guard offered military honors.

In the coming days, weeks and months ahead, we all will go back to our normal schedules, this family will not! We all must hold them all up in prayer. A simple text, email or a call to say, “Hello, thinking of you, need something?”, may not seem like much, but it will let this family know they are not alone.