Randy Scott Paparella, Kensington, Ohio

KENSINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy Scott Paparella, 48, of Kensington, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, November 18, 2019.

He was born on April 17, 1971, in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, son of the late Patsey Phillip Paparella and Donna Kay (Day) Gaus.

Randy was a 1990 graduate of Blackhawk High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He loved spending time with his family, going camping, hunting and playing Santa Claus.

Randy is survived by his wife, the former Heidi Ewing, whom he married October 28, 2006; children, Haley, Addison and McKenna Paparella and Noah and Madelynne Brieck and siblings, Ginny Reed, Dana Hinzman and Dan and Alex Paparella.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Samantha Paparella.

Private family services were held on Thursday evening, November 21, 2019, at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

The Salem Honor Guard offered military honors.