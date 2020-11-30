Phyllis (Mercer) Ferrare, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis (Mercer) Ferrare, 65, of Youngstown, passed away at 4:05 a.m on Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born on July 17, 1955 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ray and Aurelia (Burson) Mercer.

A time of visitation is open to friends on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m, at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral & Cremation Services in Salem.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dave Rose officiating.

Phyllis will be laid to rest at Lisbon Cemetery.

