Pernal Derrickson Baker, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pernal Derrickson Baker, Sr. 82, of Salem, died at 1:45 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on February 17, 1938 in Salineville, Ohio, the son of the late Marion and Alice Mae (Householder) Baker.

He was employed for 28 years at the GM Lordstown Auto Assembly Plant. He had previously worked for the railroad in Wellington.

He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness and baptized on May 12, 1974.

Pernal was a very quiet, calm easy going gentleman. He loved to travel around enjoyed playing board games with his family. He was very close with his family and was there to help them when ever they need him. Pernal enjoyed eating a nicely cooked steak, loved a good cup of coffee and Chinese food.

He is survived by his wife, the former Eileen Marie Morgan whom he married on May 20, 1963; his children, Pernal D. Baker, Jr., Alice Maria Baker, Virginia Sue (David) Morris, David Earl Baker, Joel Robert Matthew (Anne) Baker and Maggae Jo Jackson; siblings, Harold Clark Baker, Wanda Vantilburg and Cora Mae Weekley and six grandchildren, Andrea Morris, Michael James Baker, Matthew Joseph Johnson, Evan David Baker, Anna Eileen Baker and Christopher Joel Baker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Grace Harding, Ruth Hooper, Audrey Cheuvront and Earl Dean Baker.

It was Pernal’s wishes that there be no public services. A private family viewing and burial was held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with burial that followed in Franklin Square Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 12, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.