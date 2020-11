Peggy Ann Berg, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Ann (Brooks) Berg, 70, of Salem, Ohio, passed away at 8:15 a.m, at her home, on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

She was born May 17, 1950 in Salem to her parents, the late Herbert and Irene (McDonald) Brooks.

Arrangements are pending for Saturday, December 5, 2020 and being handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home.

