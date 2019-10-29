Paul LeRoy Phillips III, Kensington, Ohio

KENSINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul LeRoy Phillips III 62, of Kensington, peacefully died at 7:31 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on October 8, 1957, the son of the late Paul L. and Joan Sue (Moore) Phillips Sr.

He was a contractor/builder for many years as well as working at American Standard for several years.

Paul loved to work on his cars, dancing, ride motorcycles, enjoy the outdoors and to go fishing. The grandchildren were very special to him. Paul was an Honorably Discharged Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Lynn (Carson) Phillips, his children, Robin Troyer of Salem, Brad (Robin Dennison) Weber of Salem, Sandi (Anthony Zimmerly) Phillips of Kensington, and Goldie Phillips of Salem, step children Terry Carson of Salem and Brandon Horner of E. Liverpool, two sisters, Mary Jo Taylor of Virginia and Jennifer (Steven) Phillips of Pennsylvania., Rhonda Phillips the mother of his children and care giver of Kensington, ten grandchildren, Eliza, Erin, Chuck, Aybree, Aldin, Wyatt, Jaydin, Kaylynn, Addisynn and Allisynn and nine nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Gerry Phillips.

Services will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 4:00 p.m at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

A time of visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. The Salem Honor Guard will offer military honors.

The family is asking that donation be made to help with the cost of the funeral. Please send to POB 113, Salem, Ohio 44460-0113