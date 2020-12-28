Paul Dwayne Zebley, Uniontown, PA

Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home & Cremation Services

December 22, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

UNIONTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Dwayne Zebley, 76, of Akron, died at 1:05 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on December 20, 1944, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the son of Paul and Mary Belle (Gettamy) Zebley.

Arrangements are pending at this time and being handled by Arbaugh Pearce Greenisen Funeral Home.

