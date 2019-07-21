Patty L. (Grimes) Sosenko, Hanoverton, Ohio – Obituary

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patty L (Grimes) Sosenko, 88, of Hanoverton, died at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home.

She was born on April 3, 1931, in Columbiana, Ohio, the daughter of the late William Harry and Jane M. (Thompson) Grimes.

She was a home maker as well as a farmer on their farm.

A graduate of Columbiana High School.

She loved to be outdoors working in her gardens. Patty was known for her crafts and making things on the sowing machine.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Sosenko whom she married on June 7, 1952; their children, Cheryl Ann (Sidney) Dolance of Salem and Lori Lynn (Daviv) Williams of Canton, Georgia; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Sosenko in 1972 and her siblings, Franklin Grimes and Dana Crom.

It was Patty’s decision to have a private family service and immediately follow with burial at Woodsdale Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

Donations can be made to the Women’s Violence Shelter or The Boys Club.

