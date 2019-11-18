Patsy L. Ramsey, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patsy L. Ramsey, 76, of Salem, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 2:15 p.m.

She was born September 11, 1943, in Jacksonville, Florida to the late George and Mary Howard.

She graduated from United High School in 1961.

Patsy will be remembered as a wonderful person with laughter being her best quality.

She was a great seamstress and loved to do woodworking crafts, she loved going to craft shows and selling her work.

Patsy also worked as a health care aid.

She was always taking the children to school functions.

One of her best memories was watching her kids in the Quakerets.

In the ’80s, she sent numerous packages overseas to boys and girls in the service.

Patsy was not only mom to her children, but also to their friends. She was a mom to everyone.

Patsy loved to dance and listened to Bob Seger.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Wayne Ramsey, Sr., whom she married October 21, 1961; four children, Deborah Ramsey of Guilford Lake, Wayne (Val) Ramsey, Jr. of North Georgetown, Timothy Ramsey of Canton and Amy (Rick) Velsko of Austintown; five grandchildren; three brothers, Charlie (Peggy) Howard and Gary (Dorothy) Howard of New Mexico and Bill Howard of New Jersey; one sister, Shirleen Howard of Canfield and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her mother; father; two brothers, Kenneth Howard and George Howard II and a sister, Betty Ann Turner.

The family will be having a private family gathering to celebrate the life of Patsy.

Arrangements were entrusted to Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Salem.