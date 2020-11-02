Patricia A. Schlundt, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. (Koch) Schlundt, 80, of Salem, died at 6:42 a.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Campus.

She was born on March 24, 1940, in Pasadena, California, to the late Edward John and Helen Mary (Mulvihill) Kochnowski. After graduating High School, Patricia attended Architect College for two years.

On June 27, 1959, she married her late husband of 61 years, Emil Carl John Schlundt.

She was a homemaker and an avid artist, enjoying drawing and painting in her spare time. She also enjoyed reading, gardening and raising her children and helping to raise her grandchildren.

She is survived by her seven children, Mary (Karl-significant) Ryan of Washington, John Schlundt, Bob Schlundt, Thomas (Amy) Schlundt and Barbara (Michael) Friday, all of Oregon, Terrie (Randy) Marshall of East Palestine and Jan (Sean) Knapp of Arizona; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and two grandchildren.

Private family calling hours and funeral will be held at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem, with the burial immediately following in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia A. (Koch) Schlundt, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: