Parma (Plegge) Silberman, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Parma (Plegge) Silberman 91, of Salem, died at 5:18 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Salem East Healthcare Center.

She was born on December 23, 1927 in Salem, the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Santa) Plegge.

She has been back in Salem for the past 20 years, coming from NewYork. She was Catholic by faith. She enjoyed reading, walking, puzzles, and quiz type programs that challenges the mind.

She is survived by nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, and nine siblings, Catherine Viola, Frances La Rocca, Lena Birtalan, Mary Neisen, Col. John Plegge, Anthony Plegge, Willard Plegge, Dominick Plegge and Staff Sgt Joseph Plegge.

Donations can be made to the Catherine Viola Memorial Fund with the Salem Salvation Army.

There will be no services held and burial to be in Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem