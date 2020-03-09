Pamela Jean (Bennett) Berg, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Jean (Bennett) Berg 58, of Salem, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 in the emergency room of Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on March 3, 1962 in Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of Florence (Ayers) and the late Gary Bennett.

She was a former manager at the Salem Taco Bell until 2010.

She was a graduate of Lucas High School in Mansfield and took classes for Early Childhood Schooling Education.

Pam loved her family and looked forward to spending time with all her grand babies. If the sun was out, Pam would always find a good spot to lay and get a good tan.

In addition to her mother and step father Florence (Ayers) Bennett Strimple and Dave Strimple of Clermont, Florida, she is survived by her children; Angel (Ryan) Hiscox and James Berg and her fiance Henry Mills all of Salem, four grandchildren, siblings; Karen White of Loudonville, Gary Bruce Bennett of Mansfield, David (Rochelle) Strimple of Conn, Denise (Rick) Baker of Ontario, Ohio, Cheryl Breault of South Carolina, Billy Greasel of Lisbon and Lori (Larry) Strunck.

Services will be held on Thursday, arch 12, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem. The Pastor Cholmer Perkins of Lifeline Church, Alliance will be officiating. A time of visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m..

The family has asked that donations be made to help with the cost of the funeral and burial.

