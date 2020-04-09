Pamela Jayne Seroka, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Jayne Seroka 65, of Salem, died at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Salem North Healthcare Center.

She was born on March 28, 1955 in Salem, the daughter of the late John and Virginia (Grimm) Seroka.

Pam formerly lived in the Columbus area where she worked at Giant Eagle.

She was a beautiful artist and loved to paint and draw.

She was a graduate of Salem High School and attended Salem St. Paul’s School.

Pam loved to listen to her rock and roll music as well as attending concerts.

She was survived by her daughter Sarah Jayne Griffith of Salem, siblings; Gayle Seroka of Columbus and Lynda (Tony) Seigel of Ft. Collins, Colorado and cousin Brooke Russell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings; John “Ronnie” Seroka and Brenda Seroka.

There will be no services held at this time.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.