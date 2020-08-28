Pamela Anne Wickersham, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Anne (May) Wickersham, 57, of Lisbon, died at 3:05 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on May 11, 1963, in Salem, the daughter of Earl Sidney, Jr. and Janet G (Fullerton) May.

She was a 1981 graduate of Sebring High School.

She married her husband of 35 years, Phillip Dean Wickersham, on June 1, 1985.

She worked at the Salem Get-Go gas station from 2007 until the present, being the manager at the time of her death.

She had a deep appreciation of sea glass, she loved to read, spend time with her grandchildren and attending their soccer and baseball games. She also loved the outdoors and spending time at the lake and beach.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two children, Joshua R. (Tiffany Ardeno) Wickersham of Salem and Haley C. (Christine) Wickersham of Poland;, two grandchildren and three siblings, Lori (Lee) Barker-Mason of McDonald, Denny Barker of Salem and James (Isabell) Barker of Bristolville.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Jason Barker.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral Home. All attendees are required by law to wear a mask while on the premises.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

