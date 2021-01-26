Oscar Willis “Slim” Davidson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Slim (Oscar Willis) Davidson, 77, of Salem, died at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center due to multiple health issues and COVID.

He was born on March 5, 1943 in Alliance, Ohio, son of the late William and Mary (Burt) Davidson. Slim has lived most of his life in this area.

A graduate of Alliance high school and a U.S. Navy Veteran during the Vietnam War. He formerly employed at the A&P meat packing plant in Salem, then moved on to the Robert Bycroft School on the janitorial staff until his retirement.

He was a people person and enjoyed socializing where ever he went. The Canfield Fair was a major high point every year. A former member of the Salem Jaycees was a perfect fit for his character and humor. He was also know to serve as Santa Clause for the club.

In the 70’s, he served on numerous bowling leagues in Salem and Alliance. In his younger years, camping and fishing made for great memories. It is true he was a tall man, but the love of model HO trains never left him from youth to adulthood.

Slim was an active member of the Salem Am Vets Post #45. It was a second home for he and Grace over the years. He found great enjoyment and comfort at the post with his second family as well as the entertainment found there. He was an active participant of the Salem Honor Guard and hardly ever missed going out to perform honors for the fallen comrades.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, the former Grace K. McCartney whom he married on September 5, 1987; his children, Linda K. (Jeffrey) Davidson-Myers of Canton and Laura A. (Mike Dreher) Davidson-Myers of Salem; stepdaughters, Lisa K. Shook-Hutter of Salem and Tonia C. Shook-Yoho of Lisbon; sisters, June Bugara of Canton and April (Leonard) Dyer of Colorado; 19 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Slim will be laid to rest at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 3 p.m, Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

The Salem Honor Guard will start the services as they render honors for one of their own brothern.

A time of visitation will be from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021.