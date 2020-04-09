Oscar Thomas Summers, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oscar Thomas Summers, 85, of Alliance, formerly of Sebring, died at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born on April 28, 1934 in Alliance, the son of the late Lester A. and Margaret B. (Seymore) Summers.

He had worked in the pottery as a press operator years ago.

Oscar had attended the Union Street Chapel.

He is survived by his children, Raymond William (Kay) Summers and Lester Thomas Summers both of Alliance and Oscar Lee Summers and Eileen Lynn (Donald) Steed, both of Salem; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and a sister, Elsie Henson of Alliance.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Arlene Mae Percy whom he married on February 8, 1963 and who died on November 27, 2014; three sets of twin children and siblings Hazel Ingledue, Mary Hewitt, Donald Baxter and Jim, Frank and Sam Barlow.

Due to the conditions we are facing with the coronavirus, there will be no services or calling hours observed at this time.

The burial will be in Alliance City Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home & Cremation Services.