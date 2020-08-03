Norman Virgil Davis, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman Virgil Davis, 65, residing in California, formerly of Salem, passed away at 10:53 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on August 27, 1954, son of the late Clyde and Janet (Potter) Davis.

Arrangements and services are pending and being handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home.

