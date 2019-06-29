Norma June (Blythe) Carlisle Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma June (Blythe) Carlisle, 82, of Salem, died at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her home.

She was born on May 22, 1937, in Leetonia, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl and Alverta (Sheen) Blythe.

She enjoyed coloring adult coloring books, playing bingo and watching western movies. She was an avid bowler.

She is survived by her children, Billy Carlisle of Columbus, Rodney (Janet) Carlisle of Florida, Gerald (Angie) Carlisle of Salem, Peggy (Bob) Burtner of Campbell, Brian Carlisle of Sebring and Sharon Breault of Salem; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Nancy (Nel) Walters of Salem, Marlene Chestnut of Salem and Tommy Blythe of Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey George Carlisle, whom she married on November 12, 1955 and who died on November 14, 2006; brother, Edward E. and sister, Donna L. Blythe.

A private family burial will be held this week at Highland Memorial Park.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem, Ohio.

