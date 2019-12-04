Naomi J. (Fidoe) Hart, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Naomi J. (Fidoe) Hart, 90, of Salem, died at 10:50 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center.



She was born on January 13, 1929, in Salineville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Fred and Clara (Smith) Fidoe.



She was a lifetime area resident, a 1947 graduate of Salem High School and longtime member of the Salem First United Methodist Church.



She worked for the Deming Pump Company in the office for 37 years and was on their bowling team. In her spare time she loved to play cards and bingo.



She is survived by her children, Deborah Hart of Mogadore and Reed (Vivian Fiets) Hart of Lisbon; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Blaine F. Hart, in 1973, and two sisters, Ruth Hart and Viola Henry.



Services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem. The Rev. P. Doug George of the church will be officiating.

The burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. A time of visitation will be on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, December 7, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.