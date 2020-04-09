Breaking News
Nancy Lee (Graffius) French, Salem, Ohio

Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home & Cremation Services

April 4, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee (Graffius) French 69, of Salem, died at 1:50 PM Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on March 1, 1951, daughter of the late Donald and Isabelle (Gower) Graffius.

Nancy was a hard worker and worked in the area cleaning homes.

She loved her grandchildren. When she was not busy, she liked to read books.

She is survived by her children Brian and Mike Sharp, siblings; Richard of Salem, Dale of Deerfield and Mark of Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Scott Cassinger, siblings Don Graffius Jr. and Char Peck.

Arrangements were by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

