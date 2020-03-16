Nancy Ann Kelley, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Ann (Henry) Kelley, 82, of New Springfield, Ohio, died at 10:42 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the St. Mary’s Alzheimers Center in Columbiana.

She was born on July 4, 1937 in E. Palestine, Ohio, the daughter of the late Russell and Byrl Henry.

She previously worked at A&P and Mellinger’s.

She loved being outdoors in her gardens and spending time cooking.

She is survived by her children, Brian Kelley of Youngstown, David (Lois) Kelley of South Carolina, Bradley (Monica) Kelley of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Shawn Kelley of New Springfield; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and a brother, Edward (Gerri) Henry of Columbiana.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin D. Kelley and brothers, Chet, Punzy and Bill Henry.

A time of visitation will be held on Monday, March 16 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

The family has requested that donation be made to the St. Mary’s Alzheimers Center in Columbiana.

