Michael Post, Canton, Ohio

October 15, 2020

CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Post, 59, of Canton, died at 8:39 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born on August 10, 1961, in Tuscon, Arizona, to Roy Ellsworth and Dorothy Jane (Hardman) Post.

Arrangements are pending at this time and being handled by Arbaugh-Pearce Greenisen Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

