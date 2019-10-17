Melissa Glen Pointer-Doyle, Damascus, Ohio

DAMASCUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Glen Pointer-Doyle, 34, of Damascus, died on Friday, October 11, 2019, at her home.

She was born on February 15, 1985, to George and Sheryl (Boyts) Pointer.

She enjoyed swimming and spending time with family.

She is survived by her children, Cieria Doyle, Aldin Weber and Luciana, Curtis and Franklyn Pointer, her father George Pointer and siblings Melanie (Charles) Copen, of Salem, Mariah (Mike) Orybal, of Carrollton and George Pointer Jr., of Akron.

A Memorial service will be held at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral Home in Salem on Monday, October 21, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

