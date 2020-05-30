Mary Margaret (McBride) Williams, Damascus, Ohio

DAMASCUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret (McBride) Williams, 92, went to be home with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

A former resident of Damascus, she recently resided in the Inn at Ironwood in Canfield and then Briarfield Manor.

She was born on April 25, 1928 in Bessemer, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Charles Edward and Grace Elizabeth (McKim) McBride.

She graduated from Mt. Jackson High School in 1945 and from Providence Hospital School of Nursing in 1950.

On September 23, 1950, she married Arthur Mervin Williams, who preceded her in death on November 28, 2000. During their 50-year marriage they instilled in each of their children the value of faith in God, family values and hard work.

Mary had a long career as a registered nurse as she had a passion working in the health care field beginning at providence Hospital in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania then Miami, Florida, North Carolina, Jamison Memorial Hospital, Alliance Community Hospital, Copeland Oaks, a private duty nurse, a camp nurse at the Friends Yearly meeting, gave allergy shots to many and took care of her husband following his heart attack.

She loved music and enjoyed playing the violin, piano and organ. When the home church of Bethel Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania got its first organ, it needed someone to play it so as a young lady, Mary got the job. She also played at the local nursing home in Damascus. She and Art taught the Junior Youth group and she taught Sunday School. They hosted Bible Studies in their home. She considered the Damascus Friends Church her home church.

Mary will be lovingly remembered by her children, Hope (Gary) Redmond of Canfield, Sam (Debra) Williams of Grove City and Brian (Sandra) Williams of Lisbon; four grandchildren, Tim Williams, Laura Hepburn, Robert Landsberger and Nathan Williams; seven stepgrandchildren, Floyd, Paul, Jessica, Josh, Christina and Gary Redmond, Jr. and Darla Farage; 22 great-grandchildren and sister, Ethel McConnell of New Castle, Pennsylvania. She is a beloved aunt to three generations of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Art; brother, Samuel McBride and a grandson, Matthew Williams.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and driving her Volkswagen convertibles and Buick.

She was a blessing and comfort to those who knew her, a generous woman who put the needs of others before her own, a woman with deep and abiding faith who never doubted the saving grace of Jesus and rejoiced in the mystery of scripture and music. She was a mother, grandmother, sister, friend and will be remembered for her sense of humor, her work ethic and her devotion to her family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Inn at Ironwood, the staff and doctors of the Select Specialty Hospital at St. Elizabeth Hospital, staff of Briarfield Manor Rehabilitation and the nurses and aids of Hospice of the Valley for their care, kindness and support.

She will be greatly missed, but her family celebrates her entrance to her Heavenly home.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, the services will be private for the family only.

The services will be live-streamed on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 starting at 10:30 a.m. with the funeral service starting at 11:00 a.m. Links to the live stream will be posted on the funeral homes website and on their Facebook page when the services start.

She will be buried at Damascus Cemetery with Rev. John Ryser of the church officiating.

The family has requested that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

