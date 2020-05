SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) РMary Lou (McGaffick) Landwert  87, of Salem, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at her home. 

She was born on March 31, 1933 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Wilford Earl and Sylvia May (Hunt) McGaffick. 

Arrangements are pending at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.