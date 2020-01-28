Mary Ellen Smith, Damascus, Ohio

DAMASCUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen (Horsefield) Smith, 76, of Salem, died at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Damascus.

She was born on October 20, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Horace and Henrietta Horsefield.

She was a former security officer at a casino near Vineland, New Jersey.

She attended Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Mary loved to do arts, crafts and spend time with all children and her family.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Wayne Smith whom she married on January 9, 1965; children, Stephen Michael Smith of Leetonia, Kimberly Ann (Jonathen) Gale of New Jersey and Anthony Christopher Smith of Salem; brothers, William and Larry; sisters, Randy, Susan and Jackie and eight grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracey Smith and a brother, Tony Magro.

She will be laid to rest in Friendship Cemetery in Buena Vista, New Jersey.

There are no plans for any local services.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.