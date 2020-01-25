Mary Ellen (Horsefield) Smith, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen (Horsefield) Smith 76, of Salem, died at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center In Damascus.

She was born on October 20, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Horace and Henrietta Horsefield.

She was a former security officer at a casino near Vineland, New Jersey and attended Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Mary loved to do arts, crafts and spend time with all children and her family.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Wayne Smith whom she married on January 9, 1965, children; Stephen Michael Smith of Leetonia, Kimberly Ann (Jonathen) Gale of New Jersey and Anthony Christopher Smith of Salem, brothers William and Larry, sisters Randy, Susan and Jackie, and eight grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracey Smith and a brother Tony Magro.

She will be laid to rest in Friendship Cemetery in Buena Vista, New Jersey

The are no plans for any local services.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.