Mary Beth (Batzli) Brown, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Beth (Batzli) Brown, 68, of Salem, died at 11:42 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on December 12, 1951, in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Lutsch) Batzli.

She was a 1970 graduate from West Branch High School.

On August 27, 1971, she married her husband of 48 years, Donald Brown.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed her kids and family, as well as, going to Rogers Sale and other yard sales and enjoyed golfing and playing on many golf leagues.

In her early years, she was a keypunch operator at E.W. Bliss.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Jesse M. and Jerri N. Brown, both of Salem,and her brother, Tim Batzli of Mississippi.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Joseph E. Brown.

A private funeral will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Salem Emmanuel Lutheran Church, with burial following at Highland Memorial Park.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.