Martha Carr, East Lewistown, Ohio

EAST LEWISTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Carr 96, of East Lewistown, passed away peacefully at her son’s home surrounded by her loving family at 10:10 PM on February 18, 2021.

She was born on September 28, 1928 in Green Township, OH, the daughter of the late Friedrick A and Anna (Paulun) Kappler.

Martha was a lifelong resident of East Lewistown, Ohio. Five years ago, she moved in with her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Marilyn.

She owned and operated, with her family, Carr’s Greenhouse and Carr’s Farm.

She gave and lived fiercely. If you knew her, you probably called her Mom mom even if not direct family. She expected all to work hard, have integrity and so much more. She taught everyone she loved to stand up for themselves and she spoke her mind when needed. She was an amazing cook, especially her pie crusts. She loved to play cards and host formal dinner parties with her friends and family.

She was a member of the Greenford Lutheran Church, the Mahoning County Farm Bureau, the Ohio Vegetable Growers Association, the Ohio Gourd Society and the Salem Fruit Growers Association. She was a 4-H advisor of the Mill Creek Mighty-Mites for many years and she also assisted her husband who was the head of the Canfield Fair Pumpkin Show for many years.

Mrs. Carr is survived by son, Richard Sr. and wife Marilyn Carr of North Lima; a daughter, Joan and husband William Kooser of North Lima; five grandchildren, Richard “Rocky” D. (Hope) Carr, Randy L. (Deanne) Carr, Marla J. (Christopher) Freitag, Susan M. Kooser and Melissa (Christopher) Handwork, Ervin Slabach; and nineteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, and siblings, Henrietta Johnson, Rudolph, Walter, Carl, Joe, Helen, August and Emma Kappler.

A time of visitation will be from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 21, 2021, at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

A service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, with Pastors Randy & Rocky Carr, her grandsons officiating.

A private burial will be at North Lima Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Greenford Lutheran Church or plant a flower or tree in her memory as she loved to garden.

The family would like to thank her pastor, Mike Knauf for his wonderful visits and care.