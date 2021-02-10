Mark Randall Holtsinger, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Randall Holtsinger, 63 of Salem, was warmly greeted by his parents as he entered into Heaven on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Salem West Healthcare from pneumonia following complications to COVID.

There will be no public services held but a select group of his closest friends will be holding a private service at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services and interment with his parents at Grandview Cemetery.

He was born on August 11, 1957, in Salem, the son of the late Richard H. and Jeannene (Mattix) Holtsinger.

Mark was a lifetime area resident, a 1977 graduate of Salem High School and continued his education with business courses at Kent State University.

Mark was also a member of the Salem First Friends Church.

In his younger years he was a model train enthusiast and a collector of Matchbox cars. When the weather permitted, he loved to take scenic train rides. One thing that was a favorite was the reading of science fiction books.

He is survived by his close friends, Dorothy Paxson, Pam (Dave) Haas and Alex, Tim Paxson and Gregg (Jodi) Paxson.

Plant a tree in memory of Mark by clicking here.