Mark Anthony Swinehart, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Anthony Swinehart 51, of Columbiana, died at 9:35 pm Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on February 4, 1969, in Salem, the son of the late Vernon and Wanda (Brown) Swinehart.

He was a machinist in several area shops.

He is survived by his children; Travis Swinehart of Columbiana and Ciarra Swinehart (and mother of his daughter Maggie Lower) of Columbiana, siblings; Cindy Melott of Rogers and Mike Smith of South Carolina.

In addition to his parents Vernon Earl Swinehart and Wanda Jean (Brown) Keats-Swinehart-Haney, he was preceded in death by his wife, Tracy (Crawford) Swinehart, siblings; Donna Aultman, Larry Keats, Gary Keats, and Craig Swinehart.

There will be no services held at this time.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.