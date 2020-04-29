Marilyn Milda Mason, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Milda (Noll) Mason, 88, of Salem, died at 3:15 Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Salem West Healthcare due to Covid-19 virus.

She was born on April 4, 1932, in Salem, the daughter of the late Roy and Marie (Schwebach) Noll.

Marilyn worked at Salem Label as a Roll Print Press Operator for 14 years. She also worked for Dr. Richard Pasco DC as an insurance clerk for four years.

Marilyn went to Kent State University later in life and graduated with a degree in business.

She also volunteered at the Salem Memorial Building to assist local residents with filing their taxes.

Marilyn loved to research and learn things her entire life. It allowed her to be a good teacher in helping others. This was also a big help to her over the years as she did research of the family ancestry. In her spare time she loved to be outdoors in the flower beds and vegetable garden. She then liked to bring in her harvest and make delicious meals all year round. In her quiet times you could find her crafting and knitting in her home.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Arlan F. Mason, Sr., whom she married on July 23, 1948; three children, William R. (Lori) Mason of Virginia, Arlan F. Mason II of Illinois and Jeffrey L. Mason of Salem, six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Roy L. Noll and Marie (Schwebach) Noll Vaughn, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles J. Mason and brother Paul J. Noll.

Private family services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services. The Rev. John Bush will be officiating and the burial will be in Grandview Cemetery. A private visitation for the family will be at 10:30 a.m. Due to the Covid-19, we are limiting the services to the family at the funeral home.

The visitation and funeral will be broadcast on YouTube starting at 10:30 a.m. When the video stream has started, links will be posted here on the funeral home’s website and Facebook page. You may sign the guestbook here or visit our Facebook page at fb.me/APGreenisen to like and comment on the obituary.

