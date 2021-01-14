Marilyn Jean (Gantz) Deeter, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Jean (Gantz) Deeter 82, Lisbon, died at 6:35 a.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Blossom Nursing and Rehab Center, Salem.

She was born on September 6, 1938, in Carrollton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Albert and Annabel (Thompson) Gantz.

Marilyn was a lifetime area resident and a member of the Rogers Assembly of God Church for over 25 years. She was a devout Christian and shared her love with those around her. She was an active member of the ladies group of the church and took a missionary trip to Africa.

Marilyn was known for her delicious pies she made as well as the other cooking she did. She loved to listen to gospel music and go out dancing. In good weather, she liked boating at Tappan Lake as well as West Branch Lake.

She is survived by her husband, Lynn Morris Deeter whom she married on July 22, 1991, her children: Deborah Byers of Iowa, Kimberly Beckley of Texas and Kathy (Jerry) Fiene of Tennessee, stepchildren: Scott (Melissa) Deeter of E. Palestine, Matthew (Doni) Deeter of New Galilee, Pennsylvania and Denise (Scott) Gane of E. Palestine, sister Shirley O’Hanlon of Beloit, many grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death, one grandchild, siblings: Thomas, Richard, and Donald Gantz and Cheryl Syx.

Services will be held on Sunday, January 17, 2021, 4:00 p.m. at the Mt. Calvary Community Church (1993 Waterford Road, E. Palestine, Ohio) with the Rev. Kenneth Stull officiating.

A time of visitation will be from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

