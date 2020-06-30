Marilyn Ann Barton, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Ann Barton, 81, of Salem, died at 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

She was born on October 13, 1938, in Salem, Ohio, to the late Ralph W. and Jean M. (Byrd) Morgan.

She worked as a press operator at Warren Molded Plastics for many years.

She is survived by her three children, Don (Kim) Barton, Jr., Ron (Loretta) Barton and Steve Barton, all of Florida and two siblings, Diane Dozmati, of Mount Vernon, Ohio and William Morgan.

No services are to be held at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home.