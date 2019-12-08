Marie Evelyn McDade, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Evelyn McDade, 62, of Lisbon, died at 9:27 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic after taking ill in Salem.

She was born on August 20, 1957, in East Palestine, daughter of the late Harry R. and Irene (Carter) McDade.

She was a homemaker, a baptized member of the Solid Rock Church and attended the Salem Allegheny Wesleyan Church. A former Girl Scout leader in the area. In her spare time, she liked to be outdoors in nature, cookouts, shopping and playing with her dog. Marie was big on keeping in touch with everyone by the computer and Facebook.

She is survived by her children, Amy Rhinehart of Beloit and Kirk (Pam) Sandoe of Lisbon; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sisters, Roberta Lintz of Franklin, Pennsylvania and Judy (Steve) Laber of Columbiana.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, John McDade and Jenny Wittway.

Services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, 12:00 noon at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem. The Rev. Stanley Graybil and Pastor Joseph Sheely will be officiating.

The Burial will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in Rogers, Ohio.