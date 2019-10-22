Marianne (Falk) Brown, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne (Falk) Brown 81, of Salem, died at 4:45 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Salem North Healthcare Center.

She was born on March 26, 1938 in Salem, the daughter of the late John Paul Falk and Sylvia (Chotlos) Falk-Felton. Larry Felton



She had worked many years at the former Ames Department Store in Salem.

Marianne was a member of the Salem First Christian Church.

She loved to read and sow and made clothing for many people over the years.

She is survived by her daughters, Robin Lynn (William) Gray of Salem and Debra Sue Brown of Enid, Oklahoma, siblings, Rosalind (Lynn Michael) Snyder of Michigan, Judith Ann Lodge of Arizona, Diane Harshman of Salem, John Paul (Shelia) Falk of West Virginia and Step Sister Darlene Cutchall of Salem, two grandchildren, two step grandchildren, two great grandchildren and one step great grand child.

In addition to her parents and step father Larry Felton, she was preceded in death by a grandson and her two brothers Walter Falk and Lary Felton.



Marianne wishes were to have no services held.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.