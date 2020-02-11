Margaret Salina (Snyder) Lehman, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Salina (Snyder) Lehman, 98, died at 10:30 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020, at her home.

She was born on January 6, 1922, in Columbiana, the daughter of the late Amos and Catherine (Brubaker) Snyder.

She was a long time active member of the Zion Hill Church of the Brethren in Columbiana and also loved helping others whenever she could.

She is survived by her two children, Melvin Elmer Lehman of Salem and Ruby Grace Breneman of Salem, as well as, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Ray Lehman, whom she married on September 30, 1944 and four siblings, Clayton Snyder, Naomi Snyder, Viola Mae (Arthur) VanPelt and Hilda Snyder.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Zion Hill Church of the Brethren in Columbiana on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., with Paul Bartholomew officiating.

Visitation will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the church on Tuesday, February 11 prior to the service.

Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in Margaret’s name to Grace Hospice, 7206 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512, or to the church.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.