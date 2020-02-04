Margaret Linda Birkhimer, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Linda (Calvin) Birkhimer, 91, of Salem, died at 5:18 a.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Auburn Nursing Home in Damascus.

She was born on April 2, 1928, in Windham, Ohio, the daughter of the late Darrell and Cleo (Roberts) Calvin.

She was a homemaker and lived in the Winona area since the 1940s.

She was active as a member of the Winona Methodist Church and loved volunteering at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She is survived by her son, Darrell (Cynthia) Birkhimer of Tuscon, Arizona.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Jopek, as well as, siblings, Laverne Calvin, Eugene Calvin and Eva June Ferrall

No services are to be held at this time.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services.

