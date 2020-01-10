Margaret Joan (Ewing) Copley, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Joan (Ewing) Copley, 76, of Leetonia, (formerly of Greenford), died early Saturday morning, January 4, 2020, at her home.

She was born on November 20, 1943, in Greenford, Ohio, daughter of the late Harvey and Wanda (Miller) Ewing.

She was a graduate of the Greenford High School and was a local beautician.

She had attended services at the Leetonia Mennonite Church.

She is survived by her sons, James and Gary Copley and brothers, Jack and Jerry Ewing and stepbrothers, Allen, Greg and Gordy Milliken; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Jo Copley in 2018.

Services will be on Monday, January 13, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem. The Rev. Phil Slabaugh of the church will be officiating.

A time of visitation will be from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 13.

The burial will follow in Canfield City Cemetery.