Margaret Eleanor (Nace) Starbuck, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Starbuck died in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wednesday,June 10, 2020 at the age of 102.

A memorial service will be arranged later.

She is survived by a sister, Dorothy Tharpe and three children, Allen Starbuck (Michelle Scala), Roanoke, Virginia, Eric Starbuck, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Edith Starbuck (Michael Benson), Cincinnati, Ohio. Deceased, daughter, Dorothy Starbuck (2005).

Born to Ida (Roeder) Nace and Edwin A. Nace, July 8, 1917 in Glen Rock, Pennsylvania. Siblings, Allen Nace (deceased), Mary Alice Alexander (deceased) and Dorothy Tharpe.

Margaret grew up in Cleveland, Ohio.

She graduated in 1939 from the School of Education of Western Reserve University.

Margaret taught primary grades in Cleveland and Mentor, Ohio and worked as a staff member of the Pine Mountain Settlement School in Bledsoe, Kentucky.

She married Robert Starbuck (1906-1979) in 1947.

Margaret came to Salem, Ohio in 1953 by way of Richmond, Indiana and Pine Mountain Settlement School, Ketucky.

She taught primary grades at Salem Public School System, Salem, Ohio, 1959-1979.

She was aember of Salem Friends Meeting, the former Salem Peace Fellowship, and the Salem Historical Society and active with the Salem African American History Committee.

Margaret moved to Copeland Oaks Retirement Community, Sebring, Ohio in 2000 with her sister, Mary Alice Alexander then moved in 2011 to Cincinnati, Ohio to be closer to her daughter; she then lived at Twin Towers Senior Living Community until her death, June 10, 2020.

Donations in memory of Margaret Starbuck may be made to the Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL): https://www.fcnl.org/about/policy/issues or the Salem Historical Society, 208 South Broadway Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

