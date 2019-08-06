Margaret Arlene (Campbell) Davis, Calcutta, Ohio – Obituary

CALCUTTA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Arlene (Campbell) Davis, 81, of Calcutta, died at 8:53 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 after a seven-week illness at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Salem.



She was born on October 10, 1937 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Mac and Margaret (Crookshaft) Campbell.



She had worked as a office manager in a medical office.

She was a beautiful musician and played with her husband in “Wildfire” and “Masters Musicians”.

She was a graduate of Wellsville High School and attended the Yellow Creek Presbyterian Church.



She is survived by her husband, Edward F. Davis whom she married on January 12, 1973; her children, Kathleen Lanam and Margaret (Jim) Ferrell both of Columbus, Ohio, Denise Hatfield of California, Frederick (Renee) Lanam of Westerville and a stepdaughter Michelle (Clem) Newman; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and siblings, Pat (Roger) Dotson of Wellsville and Jean Kitchen of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



There will be no services held at this time.



Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.